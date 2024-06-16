97°F
Fatal crash closes road near 215 Beltway

A traffic camera shows a car on fire on Cheyenne Avenue near the 215 Beltway on Sunday, June 16 ...
A traffic camera shows a car on fire on Cheyenne Avenue near the 215 Beltway on Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
Construction equipment is seen on Las Vegas Boulevard, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. ...
More roadwork on Las Vegas Boulevard set to begin this weekend
Body shop spotted blood on Summerlin hit-and-run suspect’s car, police say
NDOT crews are having to use snowplows to clear Mormon crickets from state highways in northeas ...
NDOT crews use snow plows to clear droves of Mormon crickets from state highways
Nevada average gasoline prices are 41.5 cents a gallon lower than a month ago and average 20.3 ...
Weak demand, more supply easing pain at Nevada’s gas pumps
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2024 - 12:15 pm
 
Updated June 16, 2024 - 12:24 pm

A woman died in a fatal crash near the 215 Beltway Sunday morning

Nevada State Police announced eastbound Cheyenne Avenue at the 215 was closed around 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Westbound Shadow Peak Street at Cheyenne is also closed.

Police said one woman has been confirmed dead at the scene, and three children have been taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The crash involved one vehicle.

A Nevada Department of Transportation traffic camera showed a car on fire next to Cheyenne Avenue near the 215 Beltway around noon.

The area will be shut down for about 5 hours for investigation, police said. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

