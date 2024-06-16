Fatal crash closes road near 215 Beltway
A fatal crash closed Cheyenne Avenue near the 215 Beltway Sunday morning.
A woman died in a fatal crash near the 215 Beltway Sunday morning
Nevada State Police announced eastbound Cheyenne Avenue at the 215 was closed around 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Westbound Shadow Peak Street at Cheyenne is also closed.
Police said one woman has been confirmed dead at the scene, and three children have been taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The crash involved one vehicle.
A Nevada Department of Transportation traffic camera showed a car on fire next to Cheyenne Avenue near the 215 Beltway around noon.
The area will be shut down for about 5 hours for investigation, police said. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.