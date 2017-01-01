Las Vegas police investigating a possible hit and run

Las Vegas police are investigating a possible hit and run that hospitalized one person Saturday night.

A pedestrian was struck about 7 p.m. at the intersection of East Owens Avenue and North Sandhill Road, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with unknown injuries. The person’s condition is unknown.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.