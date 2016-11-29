Las Vegas police need help finding missing man

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 24-year-old man.

Christian Harned was last seen Monday about 2 p.m. near Fort Apache and Farm roads. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, bluejeans, and white-and-black Jordan gym shoes. He also was carrying a gray backpack.

Police said Harned has Asperger’s syndrome, a mild form of autism.

Anyone with information regarding Harned’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111 or the missing persons detail at 702-828-2709.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.