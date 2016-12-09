No one injured after fire ignites east Las Vegas apartment complex mail room

No one was injured after a large fire ignited a mail room inside an east valley apartment complex Thursday night.

The blaze at the 5055 E. Charleston Blvd. complex, near the Nellis Boulevard intersection, was first reported about 8:35 p.m., Clark County Fire Department Assistant Chief Larry Haydu said. It originated in a building next to the complex’s leasing office and made it to the nearby mail room.

Several engines, one truck, one rescue and two battalion chiefs responded, Haydu said. The fire was contained by about 8:50 p.m.

Postal inspectors have since been notified of the mail room fire, as well as any subsequent damage to residents’ bills, letters or packages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Haydu said, and a damage estimate had not yet been determined Thursday.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.