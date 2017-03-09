RTC chief Tina Quigley receives pay increase and 2-year extension

Tina Quigley, general manager of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, will now earn $254,687 annually as part of a pay raise unanimously approved Thursday by the agency’s board of directors.

The pay hike includes a 6-percent merit raise and a 2-percent cost-of-living raise that was granted as part of a work performance evaluation. Additionally, Quigley’s employment contract was extended for another two years, expiring in April 2019. She was named the RTC’s general manager in 2012 after previously working seven years as the agency’s deputy general manager.

The RTC board also reduced Quigley’s $18,000 annual expense account to $5,000 because she said that she does not spend all of the money. The reduction was based on a three-year average of expenses, RTC officials said.

“She just been a breath of fresh air, and she brings tremendous credibility to this agency and to Southern Nevada,” said Clark County Commissioner Larry Brown, who serves as chairman of the RTC’s board.

