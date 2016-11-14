Firefighters control blaze at North Las Vegas paper factory

Firefighters on Monday gained control of a fire at a paper factory in North Las Vegas that shut down traffic on a surface street for several hours.

Crews responded about 9 a.m. to a report of smoke inside the Clearwater Paper Corp. at 3901 Donna St. that had forced employees to evacuate, fire Capt. Cedric Williams said.

Upon entering the building, firefighters found a fire burning in rafters that run the length of the building, above the sprinkler system.

The blaze was declared under control just after 11 a.m., Williams said.

An initial investigation indicated the cause was accidental, he said.

Alexander Road was closed near the scene from 9 a.m. until about 2 p.m.

