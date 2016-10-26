Chef Tyler Frederick celebrates the joys of breakfast

Tyler Frederick was born in Houston but considers himself a Las Vegas native — “that’s home for me” — because his family moved here when he was 2. He started in the industry as a dishwasher at a neighborhood restaurant and then went to work as a line cook at Rise &Shine: A Steak and Egg Place, his family’s restaurant. After graduating from Desert Oasis High School, he worked at King’s Fish House in Henderson and The Inn at Stonecliffe on Mackinac Island, Michigan. Frederick graduated from the French Culinary Institute (now the International Culinary Center) in New York City with a concentration in classic cuisine and interned at Le Cirque in New York. After working as a line cook at Martorano’s at Paris Las Vegas, he returned to Rise &Shine, where he’s head cook over both the newer location at 9827 W. Flamingo Road and the original in Southern Highlands.

Review-Journal: Always in your fridge?

Chef Tyler Frederick: Butter

R-J: Currently obsessed with?

Frederick: Pepper. I just like the different varieties. I have a huge collection.

R-J: Newest Las Vegas discovery?

Frederick: Going to Downtown Summerlin. There’s some new restaurants I want to check out, and I go shopping there with my family. We always have a great time.

R-J: Favorite indulgence?

Frederick: I love eating breakfast foods — anything that’s breakfast, particularly egg dishes.

R-J: I never eat …

Frederick: I pretty much eat everything, but I don’t eat enough seafood. Sushi, I guess you should say.

R-J: Favorite brunch at home?

Frederick: I’d definitely make crepes, usually like Nutella and banana.

R-J: Why have breakfast places taken off so much?

Frederick: I think it’s affordable; that’s definitely a big one. And breakfast is always like pancakes, French toast, eggs, but there’s a lot of really cool things people are doing out there with just those dishes. It’s exciting to go to different breakfast restaurants and try out their spins on the classics.

R-J: Best tip for home cooks?

Frederick: Keep practicing techniques, whatever the cooking method would be.

R-J: What are you working on?

Frederick: Working with my boss, looking to open more locations. I’m just waiting for that next big opportunity, and in the meantime, I give it my all every day.

