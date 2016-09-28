Life is Beautiful: by the numbers

This year’s Life is Beautiful festival transformed downtown Las Vegas into a three-day long celebration of music and art. Throughout the weekend, festivalgoers enjoyed live performances, thought-provoking lectures, mouth-watering dishes and towering works of art. We added up the numbers to figure out exactly how much went into what amounted to a 72-hour party.

