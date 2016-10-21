Posted Updated 

‘Space Jam’ returning to theaters next month for 20th anniversary

‘Space Jam’ returning to theaters next month for 20th anniversary

video_7244725_0.mov
Space Jam trailer (Movieclips Trailer Vault/YouTube

‘Space Jam’ returning to theaters next month for 20th anniversary

web1_webap_9506200352_7244725.jpg
Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan poses with a cutout of Bugs Bunny at a news conference, Tuesday, June 20, 1995, New York. Warner Bros. announced at the meeting the Jordan will join Bugs, and other members of the Looney Tunes family in an original live action/animation feature called &quot;Space Jam&quot; scheduled to begin production this summer for release in late 1996. The film will be directed by Ivan Reitman. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES — Michael Jordan, Bugs Bunny and friends are returning to the court, and theaters, to mark the 20th anniversary of “Space Jam.”

The 1996 basketball-themed adventure, which combined the real life Jordan with animated Looney Tunes characters, will be back on screens in select theaters for two days next month. Fathom Events and Warner Bros. say the screenings will take place on Sunday, Nov. 13, and Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Basketball greats Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Larry Johnson and Patrick Ewing also appear in the film, as does Bill Murray, who joins with Jordan to defeat a team of aliens.

 