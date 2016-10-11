‘Clue’ movie and board game heads for the stage in new play

LOS ANGELES — “Clue,” the Hasbro board game and 1985 movie it inspired, is headed to the stage in a new play penned by the movie’s writer-director, Jonathan Lynn, and bowing regionally at the Bucks County Playhouse in May prior to a national tour.

The project, which isn’t currently targeted for Broadway, is the latest to grow out of the partnership between the Araca Group, the Broadway producer and brand management firm (“Wicked”), and Hasbro Inc., following the announcement of an upcoming “Monopoly” musical. Developed with an eye toward the theatrical licensing market for regional and amateur troupes clamoring for a stage version of the property, “Clue” is produced in partnership with Work Light Productions (“White Christmas”) and Aged in Wood (“Cinderella,” “Avenue Q”).

The Paramount movie adaptation of “Clue,” which starred Tim Curry and Madeline Kahn, has become a cult favorite in the years since its release; a screen remake is currently in development at Fox. Lynn (“My Cousin Vinny”) is adapting his screenplay into a stage version that will be a play, not a musical, with a cast of about ten.

The world premiere of “Clue” at Pennsylvania’s Bucks County Playhouse, where Aged in Wood’s Robyn Goodman is executive producer, will be directed by Hunter Foster, an artistic associate there. Anna Louizos (“Holiday Inn,” “School of Rock”) designs the sets, while the Road Company, a theatrical booking agency, is laying plans for the North American tour. A U.K. tour is also in the works.

Casting and other details for the May 2017 bow of “Clue,” and the tour that will follow, remain to be set.