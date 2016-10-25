Every day is like Halloween for ‘Zombie Burlesque’ emcee

Vegas Voices is a weekly question-and-answer series featuring notable Las Vegans.

Enoch Augustus Scott came to Las Vegas from L.A. to fill in at “Tony ’n Tina’s Wedding” for two weeks. Those two weeks turned into two years, and since 2004, he’s performed in blink-and-you’ll-miss-them shows such as “Shear Madness,” “Cannibal the Musical,” “Awesome ’80s Prom” and “Pageants Can Be Murder.”

“I’ve done every murder mystery in town,” says the 43-year-old North Carolina native.

But he’s finally garnered a bit of stability as Zenoch, the emcee of “Zombie Burlesque,” the offbeat show at the V Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort where every night — except Sundays — is a bit like Halloween.

“It’s sexy and funny and clever and smart and titillating,” he says. “It’s all these things. … You’ll laugh, but you’ll also get turned on. It’s not too vulgar, but it has frank discussions of sexuality.”

The outgoing Scott, who majored in theater at Duke and has been acting since the age of 11, is thankful just to be a working actor. “Vegas isn’t really a town for actors,” he says. “And while I can sing and dance — and I’m OK on the eyes — I’m really an actor.”

Scott took a few minutes on his way to the gym to talk about “Zombie Burlesque,” childhood Halloweens and his costume closet.

Review-Journal: After your run in “Tony ’n Tina’s Wedding,” what was it about Vegas that kept you here?

Scott: It was the work. I’m a worker. I like to work. And this town has work if you’re willing to hustle and put your nose to the grindstone. Or your shoulder to grindstone. Whichever it is. Some part of my anatomy to the grindstone.

R-J: So did you care about zombies at all before this? Or was “Zombie Burlesque” just another gig?

Scott: You know, I have to tell you that I am so not a zombie person. I’ve got a 10,0000 comic book collection. I’ve got lots of action figures. I’m totally a geek. I go to San Diego Comic-Con every year. I’m more like a sci-fi, comic book geek. But I knew when I saw the “Zombie Burlesque” audition notice; I was, like, “No one else in this town could do this but me.” I like to think of it more like “The Addams Family” and “The Munsters” than, like, “The Walking Dead.” And I was a huge fan of “The Addams Family” and “The Munsters” as a kid.

R-J: “The Walking Dead’s” Norman Reedus dropped by to see the show. What was that night like?

Scott: That was a really incredible night for us. Obviously, we were excited about having him there. But when he came back(stage), he was so kind and so down to earth and so supportive and so complimentary, it was really remarkable. He was just, just so kind and really supportive of what we were doing and really impressed by what we were doing. And considering where he’s coming from, it was just really cool to see him be able to appreciate what we’re doing.

R-J: Was Halloween a big deal to you growing up?

Scott: Yeah. Halloween wasn’t quite as commercial when I was (trick-or-treating). But I have really fond memories of, like, flammable plastic costumes with the masks. … Everyone says that, but it was a kind of a different, simpler time. And there certainly weren’t 30-year-olds walking around in sexy cat costumes, sexy plumber costumes or sexy Donald Trump costumes.

R-J: What’s it like now that, essentially, every day — well, six days a week — of your life is Halloween?

Scott: There are days when I don’t wanna paint my face, I’m not gonna lie to you. It doesn’t happen often. … But I love getting to dress up every day. You know, as actors, we just get so spoiled.

R-J: Given your night job, do you still care about Halloween?

Scott: For sure. I’m going to put on something and go somewhere and live my sexy Halloween dreams.

R-J: So you haven’t decided on a costume yet?

Scott: I have a closet full of costumes, so I can sort of pick at the last minute.

R-J: What all’s in that closet?

Scott: Oh, I’ve got superhero spandex unitards. I’ve got He-Man costumes. I’ve got Skeletor costumes. I’ve got lots and lots of pro wrestling gear. I’ve got capes. I’ve got masks. I’ve got a wig collection that would put Roger from “American Dad” to shame. … I have a Thor’s hammer, I have Captain America’s shield, I have Green Lantern rings. Lots of phasers.

R-J: You have a pretty diverse Vegas resume. What’s the most outrageous thing you’ve done on a Vegas stage?

Scott: (Laughing) I mean, I’ve stripped down to a gold bikini and sung (R. Kelly’s) “Ignition (Remix).” That was one of my personal favorites. I wrote a one-man show called “How He-Man Made Me Gay,” and that was the finale.

R-J: You’ve been in some shows that closed pretty quickly. How does it feel to have “Zombie Burlesque” still up and running after nearly three years?

Scott: I’m just so grateful every freaking day. I was the king of shows that would run for two months and then close. That’s a common thing in Vegas, I guess. I thought it was me. I thought that I was cursed. … But to have had all those stops and starts, and to finally get something that not only has run, but I love doing, that is so artistically fulfilling … and sexy and smart and hysterical. And I can’t believe that I can go into work and do what I love to do and get such fantastic response to it. And Thursday at midnight, my direct deposit comes through every week.

