This week’s 5 best bets for what to watch

‘Chance’

Hugh Laurie stars as a forensic neuropsychiatrist who takes an unhealthy interest in one of his patients (Gretchen Mol), her abusive husband (Paul Adelstein) and an unstable combat veteran (Ethan Suplee) in the dramatic series “Chance” (Wednesday, Hulu).

‘The Simpsons’

Woo hoo! “The Simpsons” (8 p.m. Sunday, Fox) celebrates its staggering 600th episode with its annual “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween episode.

‘Taxi Driver’

“You talkin’ to me?” Yep. See “Taxi Driver 40th Anniversary”at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at Cannery, Colonnade, Red Rock, Sam’s Town, South Point, Town Square and Village Square.

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

Do the time warp again with a new take on “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (8 p.m. Thursday, Fox), starring Laverne Cox, Victoria Justice, Christina Milian, Adam Lambert and Tim Curry.

‘Goliath’

Billy McBride (Billy Bob Thornton) co-founded a multinational law firm. Now he’s working out of a seedy motel and the dive bar next door in “Goliath” (Friday, Amazon), a legal drama from co-creator David E. Kelley.