2 injured, 1 arrested after North Las Vegas arson

One person was hospitalized and another was treated on scene after an intentionally set house fire in North Las Vegas late Monday.

The fire started about 7:50 p.m. on the 2300 block of East Nelson Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Civic Center Drive, said North Las Vegas Fire Department Capt. Cedric Williams.

When crews arrived, Williams said smoke and flames were shooting out of the single-story, single-family home.

Two people were waiting outside: A male with minor injuries, who was treated on scene, and a woman with more significant burns, who was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, Williams said.

As of 9:15 p.m., the woman’s condition was unclear.

Fire investigators quickly ruled the fire’s cause as arson, and Williams said one man was arrested in connection. Officials have not yet named him.

The fire caused about $20,000 worth of damage, Williams said.

