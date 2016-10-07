Fire in Summerlin displaces 3; cause unknown

Nobody was hurt in a second-floor bedroom fire at a house in a gated Summerlin community Friday morning.

Firefighters with Las Vegas Fire Department fought the fire at 729 Pinnacle Heights Drive offensively and knocked it down in fewer than 10 minutes. The call came out a little after 2:15 a.m.

FINAL-Cause undetermined, can't rule out electrical in nature, occup't says charging station for devices was in area of origin. PIO1 pic.twitter.com/unIXdCK37Z — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 7, 2016

The fire displaced three residents — two adults and a teenage girl — and gutted a bedroom. It caused smoke and heat damage to the rest of the second story, said Tim Szymanski, public information officer. Damage to the home was estimated at $40,000.

The teenager and her mother were home at the time of the fire. The teenager awoke to popping noises in her bedroom, Szymanski said. She saw smoke coming from a charging station. Smoke detectors went off, waking up the mother down the hall. The two escaped the house unscathed.

The accidental fire’s cause wasn’t yet known as of 5:30 a.m., he said, but crews couldn’t rule out an electrical fire starting near the charging station.

The three residents will stay with relatives.

Smoke could be smelled from nearby Summerlin Parkway early Friday morning.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.