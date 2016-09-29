Las Vegas Sands announces $320k in funding to address homeless

Posted Updated 

Lou Lacey, manager of the Mobile Crisis Intervention Team with Help of Southern Nevada, right, meets with homeless client Robert Catt at Catt's camp in order to connect him to resources, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elizabeth Smith, who is homeless, feeds her dog Bam Bam on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, on Foremaster Lane in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @rookie__rae

Homeless belongings are seen in the foreground as an artist paints a mural for the Life Is Beautiful Festival on a property on the corner of Foremaster and Main on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @rookie__rae

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas Sands Corp. this month announced $320,000 in grants to help the homeless in the Las Vegas area.

The grants will support the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth and HELP of Southern Nevada in improving the availability of housing in the Las Vegas area.

A $170,000 donation to the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth will fund an emergency shelter expansion, which will double the number of clients who can be housed each year, and expand the hours and days of operation of the nonprofit’s drop-in center.

A $150,000 grant for HELP of Southern Nevada will support the housing first/harm reduction model. The approach couples housing with support services and case management instead of requiring beneficiaries to enroll in or finish treatment programs to receive housing. HELP of Southern Nevada was the first organization in Las Vegas to embrace the “housing first” principle. The grant will allow the nonprofit to hire three new case managers.

“Homelessness is a pressing concern in our own backyard and adversely impacts nearly 7,000 individuals and more than 2,000 youth in Clark County,” Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs at Las Vegas Sands, said in a statement. “As a business leader in the area, we are dedicated to making a continued positive impact to improve lives of those most vulnerable in our community.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

 

