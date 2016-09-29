Las Vegas Sands announces $320k in funding to address homeless

Las Vegas Sands Corp. this month announced $320,000 in grants to help the homeless in the Las Vegas area.

The grants will support the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth and HELP of Southern Nevada in improving the availability of housing in the Las Vegas area.

A $170,000 donation to the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth will fund an emergency shelter expansion, which will double the number of clients who can be housed each year, and expand the hours and days of operation of the nonprofit’s drop-in center.

A $150,000 grant for HELP of Southern Nevada will support the housing first/harm reduction model. The approach couples housing with support services and case management instead of requiring beneficiaries to enroll in or finish treatment programs to receive housing. HELP of Southern Nevada was the first organization in Las Vegas to embrace the “housing first” principle. The grant will allow the nonprofit to hire three new case managers.

“Homelessness is a pressing concern in our own backyard and adversely impacts nearly 7,000 individuals and more than 2,000 youth in Clark County,” Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs at Las Vegas Sands, said in a statement. “As a business leader in the area, we are dedicated to making a continued positive impact to improve lives of those most vulnerable in our community.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.