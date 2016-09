A woman received minor injuries after a John Deere lawn tractor backed over her at a west valley park, Las Vegas police said.

Medical personnel responded to a call at All American Park, 1551 S Buffalo Drive. about 11:45 a.m. Saturday, and found a woman suffering from several scrapes and burns. Police said the lawn tractor backed over her.

Further details were not immediately available.

