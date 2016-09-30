Man critically injured in three-vehicle crash dies

A man involved in a Sept. 14 three-vehicle crash in the west valley has died, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas resident Frederick Marquardt, 75, was driving a 2002 Honda Trike north on Rainbow Boulevard at a high rate of speed around 8 p.m. Sept. 14, when he failed to stop at the intersection of Rainbow and Desert Inn Road, according to the police report.

Marquardt slammed into the right rear of a Chevrolet Sonic and was ejected from his trike, which continued to crash into a Hyundai Sonata.

The drivers of the Sonic and the Sonata remained on the scene and tried to help Marquardt.

Marquardt was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma center with life-threatening injuries and died on Sept. 23.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @JessATerrones on Twitter.