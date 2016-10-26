North Las Vegas police host free Halloween event tonight

The North Las Vegas Police Department is hosting its 16th annual Safe Halloween event tonight.

Families are invited to celebrate from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Home Depot parking lot at 1275 W. Craig Road. The free event will feature live entertainment, vendor booths and trick-or-treating for children 12 and under.

Each year, the department partners with local businesses and community leaders to offer a safe place for families to celebrate Halloween. In 2015, over 10,000 children and adults attended the Safe Halloween event.

If parents choose to take their children on a traditional trick-or-treat, the department suggests the following tips to ensure a safe, fun-filled night:

Children should always be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Adults should hold children by the hand.

Never enter a stranger’s home.

Wear bright colored costumes.

Check the candy before children eat it.

Take a charged cellphone. In case of an emergency, dial 911.

Contact Raven Jackson at rjackson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @ravenmjackson on Twitter.