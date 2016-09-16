Posted Updated 

John Fogerty joins Six-String Soldiers to mark POW-MIA Day — VIDEO

John Fogerty performs with Six-String Soldiers to mark POW-MIA Day at North Las Vegas VA Medical Ctr (Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival fame performs with the Six-String Soldiers in honor of National POW-MIA Recognition Day at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Ron Cantagallo receives a pin in honor of his service during the Vietnam War area from peer support specialist Geri Hunt at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Harold Ashley reviews information about a pin he received in honor of his service during the Vietnam War era at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Harold Ashley displays a pin he received in honor of his service during the Vietnam War era at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

The Six-String Soldiers prepare to perform in honor of National POW-MIA Recognition Day at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Audience members take a moment of silence before the Six-String Soldiers perform in honor of National POW-MIA Recognition Day at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Audience members stand as the Six-String Soldiers perform the National Anthem during a concert honoring National POW-MIA Recognition Day at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

The Six-String Soldiers perform in honor of National POW-MIA Recognition Day at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival fame performs with the Six-String Soldiers in honor of National POW-MIA Recognition Day at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival fame performs with the Six-String Soldiers in honor of National POW-MIA Recognition Day at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival fame performs with the Six-String Soldiers in honor of National POW-MIA Recognition Day at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival fame performs with the Six-String Soldiers in honor of National POW-MIA Recognition Day at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival fame receives a pin honoring his service during the Vietnam War era from Geri Hunt at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival fame performs with the Six-String Soldiers in honor of POW-MIA Day at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival fame performs with the Six-String Soldiers in honor of National POW-MIA Recognition Day at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival fame meets with audience members after performing with the Six-String Soldiers in honor of National POW-MIA Recognition Day at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival fame meets with audience members after performing with the Six-String Soldiers in honor of National POW-MIA Recognition Day at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

By KEITH ROGERS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival fame performed Thursday with Six-String Soldiers of the U.S. Army Field Band in a salute to veterans at the North Las VA Medical Center to mark National POW-MIA Recognition Day, which is observed on Friday.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed across the nation on the third Friday of September each year. It is a day for many Americans to pause to remember the servicemen and women who never returned home from war.

The day was established by an Act of Congress, by the passage of Section 1082 of the 1998 Defense Authorization Act. It is one of six days that the POW/MIA Flag can be flown.

 

