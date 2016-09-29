Nevada Supreme Court strikes down school choice funding method

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the state’s education savings account law, ruling that while the premise of using taxpayer money for private education was constitutional, the method used to fund the ESA program was not.

The high court remanded two cases challenging the constitutionality of the law passed by the 2015 Legislature back to the lower court “for the entry of a final declaratory judgment and a permanent injunction enjoining the use of any money appropriated for K-12 education in the State Distributive School Account to instead fund the education savings accounts.”

In the 33-page opinion authored by Justice James Hardesty, the court held that the Nevada Constitution does not limit the Legislature’s discretion to encourage other methods of education. Additionally, it said funds placed in education savings accounts belong to parents and are not “public funds,” therefore ESA’s do not violate a prohibition against using public money for sectarian purposes.

But justices said lawmakers cannot divert money authorized specifically for public schools to be used for private educational programs such as tuition at parochial schools.

The opinion said because “nothing in the legislative measure creating the State Distributive School Account funding for public education provides an appropriation for education savings accounts,” the use of that money for ESA’’s “undermines the constitutional mandates “to fund public education.”

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt hailed the opinion as “a landmark win” that can be fixed by setting up a separate funding account for the program.

“Fortunately, the Supreme Court has made crystal clear that ESAs are constitutional and that the Legislature can fix this funding technicality and allow for the implementation of ESAs statewide,” he said.

Gov. Brian Sandoval has said he will call lawmakers into special session next month to consider financing for an NFL stadium in Clark County and upgrade the Las Vegas Convention Center. It’s unknown whether the governor would include separate funding for ESA’s as part of the special session agenda.

Justices weighed two separate constitutional challenges to Senate Bill 302. Passed by the Republican-controlled 2015 Legislature, the measure signed by Sandoval allowed parents to create education savings accounts and tap state per-pupil funding to send their children to private school or pay for other education programs.

Annual amounts per child averaged $5,100. Nearly 8,000 accounts had been established within the state treasurer’s office, which was tasked with administering the program.

Lower courts issued conflicting rulings on the law’s legality based on different constitutional provisions.

Carson City District Judge James Wilson in January issued an injunction, putting the law on hold. Wilson sided with a group of parents who argued it illegally diverted money from an education account mandated by the constitution to go exclusively to public education.

In Southern Nevada, Clark County District Judge Eric Johnson in May rejected challenges filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of another group of parents who argued the constitution prohibits use of taxpayer money for sectarian purposes. Many private schools are run by religious organizations.

Johnson agreed with the state, ruling that the program was “neutral with respect to religion” because parents — not the state — decide how they will use the funding.

