Posted Updated 

New community solar project underway in Pahrump

New community solar project underway in Pahrump

web1_0720-vea-solar_7105198.jpg
Valley Electric Association, Inc.'s 15-megawatt facility will include 54,000 photovoltaic panels across 80 acres and will provide a local renewable generation source to VEA’s members. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

By RAVEN JACKSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A 15-megawatt community solar project that went online Wednesday just north of Pahrump will produce enough power for 2,500 houses at full output, according to a news release from Valley Electric Association, Inc.

The plant sits on 80 acres of land and includes 54,000 panels. Output will be available for Valley Electric members at a lower price than their current electric rates, the release said. The program will be available later this year.

Valley Electric and Bombard Renewable Energy of Las Vegas partnered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service during construction to minimize effects on the environmentally sensitive plants and animals in the construction zone.

Bombard will operate the plant, which was built on land owned by Valley Electric. Project construction began in fall of 2015.

Valley Electric is a member-owned nonprofit electric utility headquartered in Pahrump that provides service to more than 45,000 people in a 6,800-square-mile area primarily along the California-Nevada border.

Contact Raven Jackson at rjackson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0283. Follow @ravenmjackson on Twitter.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...