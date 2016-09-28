New community solar project underway in Pahrump

A 15-megawatt community solar project that went online Wednesday just north of Pahrump will produce enough power for 2,500 houses at full output, according to a news release from Valley Electric Association, Inc.

The plant sits on 80 acres of land and includes 54,000 panels. Output will be available for Valley Electric members at a lower price than their current electric rates, the release said. The program will be available later this year.

Valley Electric and Bombard Renewable Energy of Las Vegas partnered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service during construction to minimize effects on the environmentally sensitive plants and animals in the construction zone.

Bombard will operate the plant, which was built on land owned by Valley Electric. Project construction began in fall of 2015.

Valley Electric is a member-owned nonprofit electric utility headquartered in Pahrump that provides service to more than 45,000 people in a 6,800-square-mile area primarily along the California-Nevada border.

