Posted Updated 

Photo exhibit brings splendor of Nevada with subtle plug to Capitol Hill — VIDEO

Photo exhibit brings splendor of Nevada with subtle plug to Capitol Hill — VIDEO

video_7090424_0.mov
A time lapse filmed through a fish-eye lens shows the "Home Means Nevada" photo exhibit being put up Monday morning in the rotunda at the Senate Russell Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The special exhibit will be on display through Friday. (Cristian Torres)

Photo exhibit brings splendor of Nevada with subtle plug to Capitol Hill — VIDEO

web1_2---gold-butte--hill--_7090424.jpg
A panel of petroglyphs greets a visitor to the Gold Butte area in this image by Las Vegas-based international photographer Mike Hill featured in the &quot;Home Means Nevada&quot; exhibit now on display on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Courtesy of National Parks Conservation Association)

Photo exhibit brings splendor of Nevada with subtle plug to Capitol Hill — VIDEO

web1_11---burning-man--peterson-_7090424.jpg
Burning Man unfolds on the Black Rock Desert playa in this aerial photo by Will Roger Peterson, cofounder the annual festival, from the &quot;Home Means Nevada&quot; exhibit now on display on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Courtesy of National Parks Conservation Association)

Photo exhibit brings splendor of Nevada with subtle plug to Capitol Hill — VIDEO

web1_1---standing-stately--carroll-_7090424.jpg
A bristlecone pine lifts its ancient arms to the sky at Great Basin National Park in an image by Kelly Carroll from the "Home Means Nevada" exhibit now on display at the Senate Russell Building on Capitol Hill. (Courtesy of National Parks Conservation Association)

Photo exhibit brings splendor of Nevada with subtle plug to Capitol Hill — VIDEO

web1_5---bighorn--schafer--_7090424.jpg
Two male bighorn sheep scratch each other with their horns in an image by acclaimed wildlife photographer Sharon Schafer from the "Home Means Nevada" exhibit now on display at the Senate Russell Building on Capitol Hill. (Courtesy of National Parks Conservation Association)

Photo exhibit brings splendor of Nevada with subtle plug to Capitol Hill — VIDEO

web1_4---city--govan-_7090424.jpg
Artist Michael Heizer looks out over his massive earthwork "City" in a photo taken by Michael Govan, CEO of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and featured in the "Home Means Nevada" exhibit now on display at the Senate Russell Building on Capitol Hill. (Courtesy of National Parks Conservation Association)

Photo exhibit brings splendor of Nevada with subtle plug to Capitol Hill — VIDEO

web1_9---children-floating--goin-_7090424.jpg
Two girls float in a remote hot spring pool in a photograph by artist Peter Goin, who has two photos in the "Home Means Nevada" exhibit now on display at the Senate Russell Building on Capitol Hill. (Courtesy of National Parks Conservation Association)

Photo exhibit brings splendor of Nevada with subtle plug to Capitol Hill — VIDEO

web1_10---tule-springs--loeffler-_7090424.jpg
Lightning flashes above Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument in a photo by Bruce Loeffler included in the "Home Means Nevada" exhibit now on display at the Senate Russell Building on Capitol Hill. (Courtesy of National Parks Conservation Association)

Photo exhibit brings splendor of Nevada with subtle plug to Capitol Hill — VIDEO

web1_16--alta-toquima--kuznicki-_7090424.jpg
The night sky spins above Nevada's remote Alta Toquima Wilderness in this time-lapse photo by conservation activist Kurt Kuznicki from the "Home Means Nevada" exhibit now on display at the Senate Russell Building on Capitol Hill. (Courtesy of National Parks Conservation Association)

Photo exhibit brings splendor of Nevada with subtle plug to Capitol Hill — VIDEO

web1_14---pupfish--feuerbacher-_7090424.jpg
An endangered pupfish swims in Devils Hole in this photo by Olin Feuerbacher, an aquaculturist at Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, featured in the "Home Means Nevada" exhibit now on display at the Senate Russell Building on Capitol Hill. (Courtesy of National Parks Conservation Association)

Photo exhibit brings splendor of Nevada with subtle plug to Capitol Hill — VIDEO

web1_15---alien--davis-_7090424.jpg
Artist Sam Davis used an old-time spectrograph to give a vintage feel to his photo of an alien figure in this ode to lands within Nevada managed by the Department of Defense. His photo and 16 others make up the &quot;Home Means Nevada&quot; exhibit now on display on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Courtesy of National Parks Conservation Association)

Photo exhibit brings splendor of Nevada with subtle plug to Capitol Hill — VIDEO

web1_17---red-rock-harmony--park-_7090424.jpg
The clouds mirror the colored rocks at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in this photo by Robert Park from the "Home Means Nevada" exhibit now on display at the Senate Russell Building on Capitol Hill. (Courtesy of National Parks Conservation Association)

Photo exhibit brings splendor of Nevada with subtle plug to Capitol Hill — VIDEO

web1_3---walker-lake--reinhart-_7090424.jpg
The sky reflects in the surface of Walker Lake in this panorama by Kimberly Reinhart featured in the "Home Means Nevada" exhibit now on display at the Senate Russell Building on Capitol Hill. (Courtesy of National Parks Conservation Association)

Photo exhibit brings splendor of Nevada with subtle plug to Capitol Hill — VIDEO

web1_13---night-skies--torrres-_7090424.jpg
A meteor streaks through the sky at sunset in this photo by Cristian Torres featured in the &quot;Home Means Nevada&quot; exhibit now on display on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Courtesy of National Parks Conservation Association)

Photo exhibit brings splendor of Nevada with subtle plug to Capitol Hill — VIDEO

web1_6---lake-mead--oneill-_7090424.jpg
Retired Lake Mead National Recreation Area superintendent Alan O’Neill captured this view of his former park now on display as part of the "Home Means Nevada" exhibit at the Senate Russell Building on Capitol Hill. (Courtesy of National Parks Conservation Association)

Photo exhibit brings splendor of Nevada with subtle plug to Capitol Hill — VIDEO

web1_7---pony-express---reynolds-_7090424.jpg
This image of a sagebrush junction on the historic Pony Express Trail by famed photographer Deon Reynolds is part of the "Home Means Nevada" exhibit now on display at the Senate Russell Building on Capitol Hill. (Courtesy of National Parks Conservation Association)

Photo exhibit brings splendor of Nevada with subtle plug to Capitol Hill — VIDEO

web1_12---black-rock--goin-_7090424.jpg
The moon hangs above the Black Rock Desert in artist Peter Goin's photo from the "Home Means Nevada" exhibit now on display at the Senate Russell Building on Capitol Hill. (Courtesy of National Parks Conservation Association)

By HENRY BREAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Some of the Silver State’s most spectacular landscapes went on display Monday in Washington, D.C., as a week-long photo exhibit called “Home Means Nevada” debuted in the rotunda of the Senate Russell Building.

The display of 17 images by 16 photographers highlights some of the unique treasures to be found on federally managed lands across the state, from bighorns to Burning Man, ancient rock art to Michael Heizer’s modern masterwork City.

The exhibit was organized by the nonprofit National Parks Conservation Association and curated by UNLV Professor Sergio “Checko” Salgado with help from wildlife biologist Paula Jacoby-Garrett.

Lynn Davis, the parks association’s senior program manager in Nevada, said the display is meant to echo the famous photographs and artwork from the late 1800s and early 1900s that helped spur protections for places like Yellowstone, Yosemite and the Grand Canyon.

Davis said Nevada is home to the largest wildlife refuge, the rarest fish, the most acres of wilderness and the darkest night skies in the lower 48 states. “We took those bragging rights that we have, and we looked for artists to highlight them,” she said.

MGM Resorts and Barrick Gold Corp. sponsored the exhibit.

The display had to be approved by the Senate Rules Committee and could not be partisan or overtly political. But that didn’t stop its organizers from including a subtle plug for what some hope will become Nevada’s next national monument: Gold Butte in northeastern Clark County.

The image by Las Vegas-based international photographer Mike Hill shows an immense panel of spirals and other petroglyphs in the Gold Butte area, which conservationists are calling on President Barack Obama to designate as a monument over the strong objections of some members of Nevada’s congressional delegation.

“Absolutely we included it,” Davis said of the photo. “That’s probably the most quote unquote conversational one in there.”

A reception to mark the opening of the exhibit was scheduled for early Monday evening, “so everyone (could) get get home and watch the debate,” Davis said.

The photographs will remain on display through Friday.

Davis said the plan is to bring the photos back to Nevada for a series of exhibitions around the state over the next year or so.

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @RefriedBrean on Twitter.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...