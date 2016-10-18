Wildfire south of Reno 90 percent contained thanks to heavy rain

RENO — A wildfire that destroyed 23 homes south of Reno is about 90 percent contained thanks to the heavy rains that saturated the area the past few days.

More than 100 residents who were evacuated when the fire broke out early Friday are expected to begin returning to their homes in the Washoe Valley by Tuesday afternoon.

Crews have now dug a line around all but 10 percent of the burned area, according to the Sierra Front Interagency Fire Center.

More than 2.75 inches of rain fell in the area during a 24-hour period beginning Sunday.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation. But fire officials said it started in the same area where a prescribed burn was conducted a week earlier.