Posted 

Colorado doctors dismayed by rise in pot user pregnancies

Colorado doctors dismayed by rise in pot user pregnancies

web1_ap_16287715148667_7335370.jpg
A marijuana bud is seen before harvesting at a rural area near Corvallis, Ore., Sept. 30, 2016. (Andrew Selsky/The Associated Press)

Colorado doctors dismayed by rise in pot user pregnancies

web1_copy_denver_091616eb_007a_7335370.jpg
&quot;Little Red,&quot; 15, holds a container of shatter, a form of marijuana, and passes her beverage to a friend in Common Park in Denver Colorado, Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

By DAVID OLINGER
THE DENVER POST

PUEBLO, Colo. — Dr. Steven Simerville worries about the number of babies being born in Pueblo with marijuana in their bodies.

The medical director of the newborn intensive care unit at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center finds that mothers who abhor smoking cigarettes during pregnancy see no harm in smoking a joint.

“What I’m seeing in our nursery is a dramatic increase in babies who test positive for marijuana,” he said. “The interesting thing for me is the number of mothers who use marijuana and want to breast-feed. They don’t believe marijuana is harmful.”

In an unusual political campaign, Pueblo’s hospitals and some of its doctors have joined a petition drive to stop sales of recreational marijuana throughout Pueblo County.

The petition, by Citizens for a Healthy Pueblo, contends that the city and county have been harmed by the rapid proliferation of pot shops and commercial growers.

Simerville said his concerns reflect those of the American Academy of Pediatrics, which has linked marijuana in newborns, a critical stage for brain development, to academic underachievement and behavioral disorders.

“There’s an education gap that we need to fill. It may be safe for adults but not for adolescents and newborns,” he said.

To date, the Pueblo campaign appears isolated. The Colorado Hospital Association knows of no other communities or hospitals in the state undertaking similar efforts.

“Because this is a local ballot initiative, the association does not have a formal legislative position on this matter,” association spokeswoman Julie Lonborg said. “We would, however, say that CHA is delighted that the hospitals in Pueblo are working together to address a health concern in their community.”

One problem with evaluating the risks of maternal marijuana use to babies is that research on the subject is also in its infancy.

“Anecdotally, I think we are seeing more babies born with marijuana in their systems,” said Dr. Antonia Chiesa, a Children’s Hospital Colorado pediatrician who also serves on its child protection team.

But “there are still big research gaps in terms of safety: growth of the fetus, prematurity, neurological development and a possible increased risk for stillbirth.”

What is clear, she said, is that marijuana passes through the placenta to the baby, and “it’s definitely in breast milk.”

Because drug tests are performed only when a new mother is suspected of or admits to drug use, the percentage of positive marijuana tests has been high in Pueblo, but the absolute numbers have been low.

In March, 52 babies were born at St. Mary-Corwin. Eleven of the mothers were suspected of drug use after a verbal screening, and five of their babies tested positive for marijuana.

Despite concerns, eliminating recreational sales throughout the county could be a hard sell. The new industry blossomed quickly in an old steel mill city that languished for decades.

Sal Pace, a Pueblo County commissioner, noted that county voters overwhelmingly approved the constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana sales in Colorado.

Now, “we’re seeing a significant economic boost” from marijuana businesses, he said, accounting for 60 percent of new construction permits and $3 million a year in taxes.

“We absolutely don’t want to see mothers using THC when they’re pregnant,” he said. But if Pueblo bans recreational marijuana sales, “these jobs and tax revenues will just go to another community. I don’t think we can afford to turn away these jobs and tax revenues.”

Dr. Karen Randall, an emergency medicine doctor in Pueblo, says social costs have outweighed the revenues.

Almost every shift she works, she said, she meets someone who came for the marijuana — and who adds, “I don’t have a job; I don’t have a place to live; I don’t have money.”

The influx has overwhelmed Pueblo’s medical and social service systems, she said.

She added: “This is a huge social experiment, and we’ve failed.”

Reprinted with permission from The Denver Post. Original story can be found at http://www.denverpost.com/2016/05/01/pueblo-hospitals-doctors-worried-about-new-mothers-marijuana-use/

Golden State already seeing green

SAN FRANCISCO — Californians are expected to pass a ballot measure on Election Day legalizing recreational marijuana, and the prospect has cities and counties seeing dollar signs.

Proposition 64 would impose state taxes on the cultivation and sale of marijuana. But it also allows local jurisdictions to add taxes of their own, something many cities and counties said they plan to do.

Economists warn that burdensome taxes and fees on the nascent industry could backfire, fueling the black market and pushing marijuana businesses to decamp for towns where it's cheaper to operate. For many city and county officials across California, however, the promise of new revenue to fill budget gaps and fund services is too alluring to pass up.

More than 60 local marijuana measures will appear on ballots across California in Tuesday's election. In Monterey, a scenic county along the state's rugged central coast, officials said new local marijuana taxes and fees, if approved, could bring in $30 million, nearly double the county's $16 million budget deficit.

In Coalinga, a Fresno County community of about 13,000, officials hope to solve a $3 million budget crisis with marijuana taxes. Central California's King City anticipates new revenues of $1 million to $2 million, or almost 30 percent of the city's general fund.

Proposed marijuana taxes in Gonzales, population 8,400, are projected to hit $1.6 million, more than the city collects annually in sales and property taxes combined.

"There is no other business that would generate this type of revenue," Gonzales City Manager Rene Mendez said. "It's easy to see why this is something that communities want to pursue."

Some California communities have gone further, announcing plans to reinvent themselves as hubs for the industry.

Desert Hot Springs in Southern California, a town that narrowly skirted bankruptcy after the financial crash, was one of a few cities to pass a marijuana tax in 2014. It is eager for marijuana revenue. The city passed an ordinance to allow for growing and processing businesses to legally operate.

Mayor Scott Matas said it's already having an effect. Real estate prices on vacant and dilapidated industrial parcels have skyrocketed as investors stand poised to build manufacturing sites and open nurseries.

Forecasts for local marijuana taxes - which will be collected in addition to state taxes - are staggering. Desert Hot Springs' current general fund is about $15 million. But city leaders project marijuana tax collections could reach $1 million next year and, eventually, climb to $50 million if all the available land gets fully built out.

"If the industry takes off, the revenue could be life-changing for this community," Matas said.

For more on U.S. states and marijuana, see this graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fBzYmV

OUTSIDE ADVICE

Many of the California communities hoping to cash in on recreational marijuana formed their plans after meeting with David McPherson of HdL Companies, a Southern California consulting firm specializing in revenue strategies for local governments. The former Oakland tax administrator said he believes marijuana provides a rare opportunity for new job growth and tax revenue that could help struggling communities keep pace with rising pension costs and infrastructure and school funding needs.

"It's almost like the next dot com," he said.

McPherson is working with 40 communities on marijuana issues and has helped draft a dozen local tax measures for Tuesday's ballots.

"Cities have really struggled to balance their budgets," he said. "This is a new industry that's going to increase significantly and create jobs and more employment in their communities."

Not all municipalities have embraced high marijuana taxes. Some said they hope to squash the black market by keeping taxes low, so legal businesses can better compete with the illicit supply.

In Mendocino, a longtime marijuana-growing region in Northern California, county officials scoffed at initial projections by McPherson of up to $110 million in annual local taxes - a potential cash infusion equivalent to 60 percent of the county's general fund. Instead, the county proposed a measure with a much lower tax rate.

"These numbers are designed to make government drool and say,'How much can we get out of our cultivators and farmers?'" said Jude Thilman, a Fort Bragg resident and member of the Mendocino Cannabis Policy Council at a May meeting of the Mendocino County Supervisors. "The farmers are not doing that well. People are barely getting by."

Nate Bradley, head of the California Cannabis Industry Association, worries that high taxes would encourage farmers to continue growing marijuana illegally. "We want to pull these guys out of the hills. But if you're looking at them like they're ATM machines, they are not going to come out of the hills."

Some cities want to avoid the whole issue by banning all marijuana farming and sales within their jurisdictions, something allowed by the ballot measure.

In Orange County south of Los Angeles, Placentia Mayor Pro Tem Craig Green said the city has no plans to allow marijuana sales or cultivation.

"There are problems with the cannabis business," such as the increased costs to law enforcement, he said. "It ends up costing more in the end."

— Robin Respaut/Reuters

 