Ann Wilkinson set to resign as chairwoman of Nevada Transportation Authority

Ann Wilkinson set to resign as chairwoman of Nevada Transportation Authority

Gov. Brian Sandoval has appointed Alaina Burtenshaw as the new chairwoman for the Nevada Transportation Authority, effective on Monday. She previously served six years on the Public Utilities Commission. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Public Utilities Commission Chairwoman Alaina Burtenshaw appears during the PUC meeting in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 16, 2013. The commission approved the sale of the utility to billionaire Warren Buffett's MidAmerican Energy. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By ART MARROQUIN
After only a year of service, Ann Wilkinson will resign Friday as chairwoman of the Nevada Transportation Authority, the agency that regulates ride-sharing companies, taxicabs and limos across the state.

Wilkinson did not seek a reappointment to the position, according to Gov. Brian Sandoval’s office. Sandoval had appointed Wilkinson as the authority’s chairwoman in September 2015 to fill the unexpired term of Andrew McKay, who resigned to take a job in the private sector.

Wilkinson, who previously served roles as deputy director of the Nevada Department of Administration, deputy chief of staff for Sandoval and as an assistant attorney general, could not be reached for comment.

In an auto-reply to an email message, Wilkinson said that she was spending her final week as chairwoman “completing a number of projects prior to leaving the NTA.”

Sandoval appointed Alaina Burtenshaw as the new chairwoman for the Nevada Transportation Authority, effective on Monday. She previously served six years on the Public Utilities Commission, including a stint as that agency’s chairwoman.

“I appreciate Alaina’s willingness to continue her service to our state in this new assignment,” Sandoval said in a prepared statement. “The Transportation Authority will continue to maintain the safety and integrity of the companies and operators that move the Nevadans and the millions who travel to our state annually.”

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

 

