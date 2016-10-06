Major road closures expected for Oct. 19 presidential debate in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are advising people to plan ahead for major road closures that will affect traffic the day of the upcoming presidential debate at UNLV.

During a meeting Thursday at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, public information officers discussed preparations for the Oct. 19 debate, which is set to begin at 6 p.m. at The Thomas & Mack Center.

“It’s exciting to be getting something this major coming to our city,” said Carla Alston, Metro’s public affairs director.

“Good thing but also a nightmare,” added Metro Sgt. Jeff Clarke.

Alston noted that The Rolling Stones have a concert planned for the same night in Las Vegas. It is set to begin at 8 p.m. at the new T-Mobile Arena, less than 3 miles away.

Police said periodic road closures are expected to occur from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the areas listed below:

— Interstate 15, southbound from Sahara Avenue to the 215 Beltway.

— 215 Beltway, eastbound through the airport connector to Russell Road.

— Russell in both directions from McCarran International Airport to Maryland Parkway.

— Maryland in both directions from Russell to Tropicana Avenue.

— Tropicana, westbound from Maryland to Swenson Street.

— Swenson in both directions from Naples Drive to Tropicana.

— Flamingo Road, eastbound from I-15 to Swenson.

— Sands Avenue, eastbound from Las Vegas Boulevard to Swenson.

— Swenson in both directions from Twain Avenue to Tropicana.

The closures will affect access to McCarran. For those traveling to the airport from the east side of the valley, the recommended alternate route during the the closures is westbound Flamingo to southbound Paradise Road. For those traveling from the west side of the valley, the recommended alternate route is eastbound Tropicana to southbound Paradise.

Drivers should expect delays, and police said the planned road closures are subject to change.

Contact Raven Jackson at rjackson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0283. Follow @ravenmjackson on Twitter.