Nevada to share in $41M settlement with automakers

CARSON CITY — Nevada will share in a multi-state, $41.2 million settlement with automakers Hyundai and Kia over claims they exaggerated, then adjusted, fuel efficiency ratings, the attorney general’s office announced Thursday.

Attorney General Adam Laxalt said the state will receive nearly $762,000 in the settlement reached with 33 states and District of Columbia.

“Car manufacturers must be held accountable for actions that mislead consumers,” Laxalt said in a statement, adding that the companies’ fuel economy claims “undoubtedly impacted consumers’ decisions to purchase these particular vehicles during a time of high gasoline prices.”

Hyundai and Kia in November 2012 adjusted and restated the fuel economy ratings for certain vehicle models produced in 2011, 2012 and 2013 after it was revealed initial estimated mileage ratings were overstated.

States also alleged the companies sought to capitalize on the false mileage estimates by placing them prominently in advertisements and promotional campaigns.

Besides the multi-state settlement, more than 5,900 Nevada consumers received other compensation under a separate class action settlement, Laxalt’s office said.

More than 1,500 Nevada consumers submitted claims for lump-sum payment, which so far total $580,000. About 4,300 Nevadans filed claims for benefits under a lifetime reimbursement program offered by Hyundai and Kia. That program reimburses consumers for fuel costs through personalized debt cards.

To date, the value of cards issued to Nevada consumers exceeds $870,000, the attorney general’s office said.