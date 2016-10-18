Hillary and the media: A love story

America has become a banana republic. The media dance to the tune of Obama, Hillary and the Democrats.

Anger and outrage follow anything done or said by Donald Trump. We hear that women should be angry at the way Trump speaks of women. We hear that Trump has offended Mexicans, Muslims and other groups.

But there are no headlines and no nonstop media attention paid to the outrageous statements and actions of Hillary Clinton and other Democrats.

This isn’t new. But with Hillary, this obscene, biased news coverage has reached epic levels.

Take Hillary calling millions of predominantly white working-class and middle-class Trump supporters “deplorable” and “irredeemable.” Only days ago, Bill Clinton called Trump supporters “rednecks.” Redneck is universally recognized as a disparaging term for “white trash.”

Aren’t the terms used by the Clintons offensive, demeaning and racist? Is this a caste system? If Hillary is elected, should working-class and middle-class white Americans be worried about persecution?

WikiLeaks emails prove that Hillary’s top aides have a disdain for people of faith — particularly Catholics. Hillary’s top aides mocked Catholics. They talked about the “bastardization of the faith” and how “backward” Catholics are.

Clearly to liberals such as Hillary and her top aides, Catholics fall into the same “basket of deplorables” as white middle-class Americans. If we believe in God, faith, the U.S. Constitution, Judeo-Christian values, capitalism, personal responsibility, limited government and hard work instead of demanding handouts, we are all terrible people. We’re backward. We’re ignorant. We belong in a “basket of deplorables.”

There are 69 million Catholics in America. Aren’t these revelations important to them? Wouldn’t it affect their votes? But this vicious hatred doesn’t ever make it into the headlines. Why? Because the gatekeepers of the media share the exact same beliefs.

Now we move from blatant racism and hatred to pure hypocrisy. Michelle Obama claims that Donald Trump’s 11-year-old comments about women “shook her to the core.”

Which is very strange considering Mrs. Obama has invited demeaning rappers, who peddle disgusting, filthy, sexist, violent lyrics, to the White House on numerous occasions. She parties with them, dances with them, breaks bread at fancy White House dinners with them. The lyrics of many guests at the Obama White House not only demean women, but denigrate and incite violence against police.

Personally, the murder of cops shakes me to my core.

Why do the media not mention these controversies? Because these controversies are important to diehard conservatives and Trump supporters. We actually support the police. We actually respect the military. We actually salute the flag and stand for the national anthem. We are labeled “backward,” “politically incorrect,” “rednecks” and “deplorables.”

Liberals are free to openly demean, disparage and heap hate speech upon us. And the biased liberal media don’t care.

