COMMENTARY: What about the Russians and Hillary Clinton?

There is a “Russian influence scandal.” It just has nothing to do with President Trump.

The entire “Trump Russian scandal” narrative is complete utter nonsense. Democrats are so desperate to stop Trump, they’re clinging to a Saturday Night Live comedy skit — with the full cooperation of their liberal lackeys in the mainstream media.

They’ve just made a YUGE mistake. And it’s all going to blow up in their face.

First, a few Trump aides had conversations with the Russian ambassador, or Russian officials. Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions was a U.S. senator at the time. That’s part of his job.

But talk about hypocrisy. It turns out many Democrat U.S. senators had the same meetings. So did House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. They all met with the same Russian ambassador.

Secondly, Democrats seem to think talking to Russians is a crime. They even throw around words such as “treason.” But they see no issue with Democrats taking millions of dollars from Russians?

Because it turns out, according to the Daily Caller, that Tony Podesta, brother of Hillary’s national presidential campaign manager John Podesta, is a super lobbyist who took huge money from the Russians in order to end U.S. government sanctions against Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank.

Not only did the brother of Hillary’s campaign manager take huge money from the Russians to represent a foreign government’s biggest bank, but his firm accepted more than $24 million in fees in 2016, much of it from foreign governments.

If Democrats want congressional investigations into Russian connections, I say we give them major investigations. Let’s start with Hillary Clinton, John Podesta and his brother Tony.

Why Hillary herself, you ask? I’ve been publicly talking about this story for many years. The Clinton Foundation was from the start a bribery and extortion racket set up by the former president of the United States and his wife, the secretary of state. They didn’t just talk to Russians or other foreign governments and foreign leaders. They accepted massive bribes, disguised as “charitable donations.”

This happened while Hillary was secretary of state. Even the Gambino crime family couldn’t dream up an extortion racket this big.

I can hear famed mob attorney Oscar Goodman advising his clients, “You can’t possibly extort foreign governments in plain sight while you’re secretary of state. Are you out of your mind?”

But why would any of this audacity shock anyone. Never forget the king of Morocco donated $12 million to the Clinton Foundation only on the condition that Hillary show up at his event.

Bill Clinton received a $1 million birthday present in return for a five-minute meeting with the leaders of Qatar.

There are many more instances of “donations” traded for access to the U.S. secretary of state. But none of them beats the $145 million received by the Clinton Foundation in return for Secretary of State Clinton selling 20 percent of the U.S. uranium stock to … guess who?

The Russians.

If phone calls to Russians merit an investigation, what is the significance of the Clinton Foundation accepting $145 million from the Russians, while Hillary was secretary of state and being lobbied by these same people to sell off America’s valuable resources? Or Hillary’s campaign manager’s brother lobbying on behalf of Russia’s biggest bank while his brother runs her campaign for president?

But Hillary has one more problem. If Putin and Russia get sick and tired of being a piñata for Democrats, guess what they might do? Democrats claim Russia hacked Hillary’s deleted emails, right? They seem so certain. Well maybe Russia will choose to release all 30,000 emails. Tomorrow.And then we’ll all find out what Hillary discussed in writing that she so badly needed to make disappear.

Good luck, Hillary. The Democrats just opened up one YUGE can of worms. It was the biggest mistake of your lives.

Wayne Allyn Root (Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com) is a best-selling author and host of “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 p.m. o 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now. His R-J column runs Thursday and Sunday.