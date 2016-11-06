The election is Tuesday. So it’s time to make my final case for Donald J. Trump. My case is pretty simple — it’s Trump or it’s the end of America.

I was raised as a middle-class kid in the greatest country in world history. A country built around mobility, opportunity and economic freedom. A country that allowed this son of a butcher to become a successful business owner, media personality, best-selling author and TV star and producer. Only in America.

I was taught by my wonderful, patriotic, true red, white and blue, salt-of-the-earth, American parents that certain specific things made America great. Here they are:

Faith in God, prayer, love of country, family, a belief in American exceptionalism, capitalism, Judeo-Christian values, the Constitution, limited government, personal responsibility, economic freedom, the military and police.

Well don’t look now. But everything from that list above … everything we believe in … everything that made America great … has been under full-scale assault for eight long years — from multiple directions. And Hillary is here to finish the job. She already publicly stated she wants to be Obama’s third term.

The truth is we either send a strong message heard around the world and elect Trump, or the America we know and love is gone. Forever.

Because if Trump doesn’t win, no other Republican will ever be elected president again. President Hillary Clinton will make sure of that. Hillary will open the borders like never before to let in millions of illegal aliens who have no love for anything that made America great.

Foreigners come here not out of a love for America, but for a love of the cradle-to-grave welfare state that America has become. Eighty percent of them (or higher) will vote Democrat forever more to keep the welfare checks coming. That’s Hillary’s plan.

Don’t believe me? See California. No Republican will ever again be elected to statewide office. This was the exact formula that destroyed California. Open the borders, let in millions of foreigners, make them dependent on government welfare checks and then train them to vote Democrat to keep the handouts coming.

It worked!

That was the experiment. Now Democrats are onto Plan B — to turn the rest of America into California.

Hillary will open the borders and tie the hands of border agents in order to flood the country with millions of new illegals. Hillary will legalize the 12 million to 15 million or so already here — and give them the right to vote.

Hillary will also enthusiastically import millions of Muslim refugees who have no love for America, capitalism, the Constitution, or certainly Judeo-Christian values. Some will become terrorists, almost all will require cradle-to-grave welfare.

Then it’s over for America.

So vote. Drag your friends to the polls. Make phone calls to your entire address book. Leave no stone unturned.

Think of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Think of open borders.

Think of your children’s and grandchildren’s future.

Then vote for Trump like it’s … Trump, or the end of America.

Because it is.

Wayne Allyn Root is a best-selling author and host of “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now. His R-J columns run Wednesdays and Sundays.