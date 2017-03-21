LETTER: Animal rights group now going after hunting

I was happy to read the Review-Journal editorial exposing the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (“The PETA slaughterhouse,” March 13). There are others that should be exposed, including the International Fund for Animal Welfare, the Humane Society of the United States and Friends of Animals, just to name a few.

I would like to point out another aspect of these activist groups. They have become anti-hunting advocates. They pretend to be “conservation organizations” by soliciting donations “to save wildlife” while their funds go to lobbying on Capitol Hill to disrupt science-based wildlife management. They reject hunting on an emotional basis, targeting hunters with exaggerated, unwarranted and ignorant outrage with the real purpose of raising funds.

Their anti-hunting efforts stems from emotions and not reality. They shun science-based management programs that include hunting as the sustainable force, while reveling on any negativity that surfaces.