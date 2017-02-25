LETTER: Another Las Vegas kid loses his life

In response to your Feb. 11 article, “Youth group backs education on crime”:

Bravo to this young group of future leaders of our country, state and local communities. These issues are serious and impact many families throughout our state.

I have lived in Clark County a little more than 20 years. From the headlines in the Review-Journal the past several years, it seems the Clark County School District should also require similar instruction for prospective teachers and other staff. Clearly, there is some confusion with personal boundaries between some adult staff members and the children we entrust them with.