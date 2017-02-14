LETTER: Chuck Schumer and the ‘mainstream’

A thank you to Clifford Licko for his Feb. 6 letter to the Review-Journal, “What is ‘mainstream’?” Sen. Chuck Schumer claimed that Neil Gorsuch was out of the mainstream. But Sen. Schumer did not identify what he believed the mainstream to be.

I submit that Sen. Schumer is the one out of the mainstream. To be fair, he is probably in the mainstream in the states of New York and California-Nevada. But in the middle part of the United States, where people think for themselves instead of blindly following liberal thinkers, Sen. Schumer et. al are out of the mainstream.