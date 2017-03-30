LETTER: Donald Trump and his tax returns

I think it is shocking how the Review-Journal rushes to the defense of Donald Trump by opposing a move by some states to demand that presidential candidates make public their tax returns (Saturday editorial). This is the same newspaper that continues to demand the right to publish my retirement income because I receive a public pension as a retired teacher.

I, a private citizen living my life, minding my own business, have no right to privacy about my income. But Donald Trump, running for president of the United States, has the right to privacy, according to the Review-Journal.

You attack those you perceive as your foes by demanding the right to publish income information. Yet you then defend Mr. Trump’s right to withhold information that would assist decision making about who should hold the highest office of our land.

You are hypocrites.