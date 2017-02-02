LETTER: Donald Trump must address trade issues

In response to Steve Chapman’s Jan. 26 op-ed in opposition to President Trump’s trade policies:

I’ve seen many articles like this over the years and that’s all fine and good. But I don’t think I’ve ever read an article showing a U.S. trade agreement with another country in a good light for us. Why is that? Why is it I always read we are running a deficit with other countries?

Is President Trump correct when he says we agree to the worst trade deals all the time? Could the Review Journal find someone who could write an article that explains, in a simple way, why the United States always seems to get the raw end of our trade deals and why it always seems like there is no answer to fixing it?