LETTER: Las Vegas and the London terror attack

Regarding Wayne Allyn Root’s March 26 commentary, it seems to me that before he reaches so many fake conclusions he should read the Review-Journal and draw out a few facts. The recent attacker in London may have been Muslim. But he was not an immigrant. He was, in fact, a citizen of England.

Mr. Root tries to instill fear by suggesting that if we allow immigrants into the country, Las Vegas might be the scene of a terror attack on the Strip. Well, I can recall two instances not so long ago in which pedestrians were run down on our Strip and neither of the perpetrators was an immigrant or terrorist.

Also, we just had a shooting in one of our Strip hotels that left a person dead and another situation last week in which the Strip was shut down for about five hours due to a shooting that killed one person and wounded another. Again, neither of the shooters was an Islamic terrorist or immigrant.

Calling people from other countries and religions names is more like a tale told by someone— as that guy from another country said long ago —full of sound and fury, signifying nothing. Meanwhile, that guy from this country, Rodney King, said: “Can we all just get along?” Is anybody out there listening?