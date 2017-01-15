LETTER: Southern Nevada education establishment keeps fighting reform

There is an old and true statement, something like, “If you keep doing the same thing, you will continue to get the same results.” In my 17 years in Las Vegas, I have concluded that the saying applies to the Clark County education system.

Everybody always says they want strong public schools, but all I see are the teacher unions and the education bureaucracy focusing on their “kingdoms” as opposed to educating the children. The school system keeps delivering the same poor results, hurting many children by giving them a poor start in life. Shameful.

The legislative session in 2015 provided hope that there would actually be a change in direction. Lawmakers passed significant education reforms. Of course, the education bureaucracy is aggressively fighting them in order to stop any change.

And again, Victor Joecks in his Jan. 8 Review-Journal column shows — as have many studies in the past — that pre-K education is a waste of valuable education money and our tax dollars. The best that can be said for pre-K is that it is a baby-sitting service. Another example of the teacher unions and the education bureaucracy at work.