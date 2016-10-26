The two candidates running for an open seat in state Assembly District 4 disagree on Question 2, which would legalize recreational marijuana in Nevada. Both aim to improve community and public education.

Republican Richard McArthur held the Assembly seat from 2008 until 2012, when he opted to run for a state Senate seat and lost.

As a 36-year Nevada resident, McArthur said, “I just want to do the right thing. I want to make Nevada a good place to live and work.”

McArthur is not in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana.

“Still too much evidence shows marijuana use can lead to other drugs. I don’t believe there are any good tests for marijuana-impaired driving.”

Democrat John Piro encourages legalization of marijuana.

“First, it will increase our tax base. We can use that money to provide educational materials and classes on the abuses and dangers of drugs,” he said. “Second, I believe the responsible legalization of marijuana will save taxpayers money by allowing our police and jail resources to shift their focus away from arresting and jailing nonviolent low-level marijuana users.”

Piro, who served in the military, said he has always been an active member in the community, and that motivated him to run for the Assembly.

“I have a strong commitment to helping my community,” Piro said. “I want to be of service and help make Nevada a better place to work, live and raise a family.”

Both candidates agree that educational changes need to be made. Schools should have smaller class sizes and spending more for education will not fix the issue.

“Money isn’t the real answer to the problem,” McArthur said. “It isn’t working the way it is now.”

Piro added, “We need to make sure kids are on equal footing and given the proper chance to succeed.”

