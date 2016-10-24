Clark County sees record-setting weekend for early voting

On the heels of a record-setting first day of early voting, Clark County voters set a new benchmark Sunday, casting more than 30,000 ballots on the second day, according to county election records going back to 2000.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, 30,220 ballots had been cast , according to county spokesman Dan Kulin.

The 30,220 figure, which does not include ballots cast after 6 p.m. Sunday, topped the total 26,010 ballots cast on the second day of early voting in the 2012 general election by more than 4,000 votes.

On Saturday, voters cast 39,309 ballots, besting the 2012 general election figure of 33,182 by more than 6,000 votes.

Officials estimate that more than 60 percent of Nevada voters will participate in early voting.

Nevada voters can cast early ballots at 97 voting sites until Nov. 4. The general election takes place on Nov. 8.