House Speaker Paul Ryan to campaign for Rep. Cresent Hardy in Las Vegas on Saturday

House Speaker Paul Ryan will be at a campaign rally Saturday in North Las Vegas for U.S. Rep. Cresent Hardy, R-Nev., who is running for a second two-year term.

The Republican from Wisconsin, who ran as vice president on the GOP ticket in 2012, will make his appearance at 11:30 a.m. at the Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave.

Hardy faces a challenge from Democratic candidate state Sen. Ruben Kihuen in the 4th Congressional District.

It’s a seat that Democrats hope to flip and in a district where Democratic voters have a registration edge over Republican voters. The district encompasses North Las Vegas and rural areas.

U.S. Rep. Mimi Walters, R-Calif., will also be at the rally.

For the public to attend, RSVP is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rally-with-ryan-tickets-28820853950

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2904. Follow @BenBotkin on Twitter.