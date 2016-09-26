How to watch the first Hillary Clinton-Donald Trump presidential debate tonight

In 42 days, America will choose our next Commander In Chief. Until then, we have some debates to watch.

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head in the first presidential debate tonight at Hofstra University in New York.

The 90-minute program, moderated by NBC news anchor Lester Holt, will feature six 15-minute segments.

Each part begins with one question and two minutes to respond.

Some potential topics of debate include: America’s Direction, Achieving Prosperity and Securing America, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

<a href="http://www.270towin.com/">www.270towin.com</a>

Here’s how you can watch the first debate ahead of the November 8 election:

What: 1st presidential debate

When: 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. (PST)

Who: Donald Trump v. Hillary Clinton

CHANNEL GUIDE (COX, DISH, DIRECTV, CENTURYLINK)

NBC (1003 Cox — 3 Dish — 15 DirecTV — 3 CenturyLink)

Fox (1005 Cox, 1021 Cox HD — 5 Dish — 22 DirecTV — 5 CenturyLink)

CBS (1008 Cox, 2 Dish — 8 DirecTV — 8 CenturyLink)

ABC HD (1013 Cox — 7 Dish — 6 DirecTV — 13 Century Link)

Univ HD (1015 Cox — 869 Dish — 464 DirecTV — 15 CenturyLink) *Spanish network

MSNBC HD (1019 Cox — 209 Dish — 356 DirecTV — 215 CenturyLink)

CNN HD (1020 Cox — 200 Dish — 202 DirecTV — 202 CenturyLink)

CNBC (1035 Cox — 208 Dish — 355 DirecTV — 216 CenturyLink)

Fox Business (1094 Cox — 206 Dish — 359 DirecTV)

PBS (1010 Cox — 10 Dish — 65 DirecTV — 10 CenturyLink)

Telemundo (1009 Cox — 835 Dish — 407 DirecTV — 39 CenturyLink) *Spanish network

STREAMING ONLINE FOR FREE

ABC News (Facebook Live)

CBSNews.com

PBS (Facebook Live)

YouTube: NBC News, PBS NewsHour, Fox News, Washington Post, Bloomberg Politics, Telemundo

ON SOCIAL

Twitter Live

Just looking for the highlights? SnapChat is covering the event tonight via “Live Story.”

Information for this report was provided by Cox, DirectTV, myDish, CenturyLink, NBC News and Wired.com.

Contact Ashley Casper at acasper@reviewjournal.com. Find @TheCasperA on Twitter.