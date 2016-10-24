Las Vegas Justice Court Department 3

A deputy public defender wants to unseat a first-term incumbent in Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Department 3.

Janiece Marshall, who was elected in 2010, pointed to her contributions to community organizations, along with more than two decades of legal experience. She said her background proves she is “truly qualified to continue serving the people of Clark County. I save taxpayers money by creating an innovative diversion program for nonviolent offenders and invest in our community by donating time and energy to children’s causes.”

Meanwhile, Harmony Thames Letizia, who has worked for the county public defender’s office for more than six years, said she has the support of some of Las Vegas’ biggest political players, from former mayors and county commissioners to senators and congressmen.

“Our support from this community has continued to grow since we launched our campaign over a year and a half ago,” Letizia said. “I attribute this support to my strong work ethic during this campaign and in my experience handling thousands of cases in Justice Court.”

In a three-way race in the June primary, Letizia captured a little more than 44 percent of the vote, while Marshall collected nearly 30 percent.

Letizia is the daughter of marketing veteran Tom Letizia. She said she had received about $223,000 in cash and in-kind contributions for the race as of early October. Marshall, who said she focused on a “grass-roots” campaign, had contributions that totaled $42,025, according to the most recent filings available.

While on the bench, Marshall created a program called Heroes for Justice to engage children on all aspects of the law. She said she also has worked toward alleviating overcrowding at the Clark County Detention Center. Letizia said she has negotiated more than 2,000 cases as a public defender, which she said would help her adapt to the bench.

“These negotiations have taken place in a fast-paced environment, and have enabled me to be quick on my feet,” Letizia said.

