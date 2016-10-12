Paiute tribe members win right to vote at Pyramid Lake offices

CARSON CITY — Native American voters residing at Pyramid Lake will be able to vote at the tribal administration office at Nixon after a federal judge ruled in a voting rights case, Washoe County officials said Wednesday.

The Washoe County Registrar’s Office will provide both early voting and Election Day voting at the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Administration Office at 208 Capitol Hill in Nixon.

Early voting will be open in Nixon from Oct. 24 to 29 and from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4. Hours for early voting are to be determined.

Election Day voting on Nov. 8 will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for precincts 7581 and 7589 (Nixon and Little Nixon).

Wadsworth and Sutcliffe voters will continue to vote as assigned in previous elections.

The deadline to register to vote in person or online in the Nov. 8 general election is Oct. 18.

The lawsuit, brought by the Pyramid Lake and Walker Lake Paiute tribes, was based on the distances tribal members had to travel for registration and voting. Washoe County had denied the request.

A federal judge ruled Oct. 7 that Washoe County had to provide the voting access.

The ruling does not address the concerns of the Walker River tribe, which is located in Mineral County.