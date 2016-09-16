Seaman notches Las Vegas Latin Chamber of Commerce endorsement

CARSON CITY — The Las Vegas Latin Chamber of Commerce has endorsed Assemblywoman Victoria Seaman in her state Senate race.

Seaman, R-Las Vegas, is in a tight race for the open Senate District 6 seat being vacated by state Sen. Mark Lipparelli. She faces Democratic challenger Nicole Cannizzaro in the general election.

Seaman said she was pleased to receive the endorsement of the chamber, which has about 1,500 members in Southern Nevada, according to the organization’s website.

“Senate District 6 has a rich diversity of residents, and I am running to represent each and every one of them,” Seaman said in a statement.

