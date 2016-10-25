State Senate District 11

State Sen. Aaron Ford and his Republican challenger, Jon Frazier, aren’t eyeing the same target when it comes to expanding firearm background checks.

Frazier is opposed to measures that aim to “chip away” at gun rights, he said.

“I don’t think it’s going to do a whole lot,” Frazier said. “Criminals are going to get guns whether they go through the background check process or not.”

Ford, a Democrat who was first elected in 2012 to represent District 11, supports another state ballot question, to expand background checks to most private sales and gun shows “to close gun loopholes and “ensure people who aren’t supposed to have guns don’t have them and don’t get them,” he said.

Ford, a former teacher, said the No. 1 item on education to-do list for the Legislature should be the weighted student funding formula to ensure students with additional needs are receiving the resources they need.

Frazier favors school choice in Nevada, and said the current approach doesn’t seem to be addressing a lot of “systemic issues.”

Both Ford and Frazier support legalizing recreational marijuana. Frazier used to oppose it, but thinks if it can be regulated, that’s a good thing for the state, he said.

“I do believe it’s going to help in our criminal justice system, also help to address what I consider to be an unfair criminal justice approach to this issue, and one that should be looked at through the lens of the ability to raise revenue as well. We can regulate marijuana like alcohol,” and tax it to fund education and other needs, Ford said.

Ford was the Senate minority leader for the 2015 legislative session. He’s also being challenged by Libertarian Lesley Chan, who did not return repeated phone messages seeking an interview.

A section of the Libertarian Party of Nevada website includes a link to Chan’s Twitter account, but doesn’t list any biographical information or Chan’s platform. Her Twitter bio characterizes her as a “bleeding-heart libertarian” and “trekkie.”

Chan studied international business at UNLV from 2011 to 2015 and has been a Realtor at Apex Realty for more than a year, according to her LinkedIn page.

Chan founded and served as president of Young Americans for Liberty at UNLV and served as state chair of Young Americans for Liberty from 2015 to 2016, according to her LinkedIn.

Frazier has lived in Nevada about a year, and if he upset Ford in the race, it would be his first time serving in public office.

He has been involved with politics for the past six years, including working on Marco Rubio’s presidential campaign.

“I think it’s important to have someone who knows the legislative process and has been effective in the legislative process,” Ford said.

