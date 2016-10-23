Obama encourages crowd to vote for Clinton, down-ballot candidates, during North Las Vegas rally

President Barack Obama campaigned Sunday afternoon for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto during a rally inside Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas.

After Air Force One touched down around 3:30 p.m, Obama’s motorcade headed down Tropicana Avenue. Crowds lined Tropicana Avenue on both sides of Las Vegas Boulevard, snapping pictures and waving as the motorcade passed by resorts.

At about 4:30 p.m., Obama spoke to people gathered outside the high school.

“Hello Las Vegas,” he said as the crowd cheered. “I need everybody here to not just vote yourselves, but you’ve got to get your friends, your neighbors , your cousins to vote,” Obama told them.

“You know the stakes,” Obama said. “We can’t afford the other guy.”

Soon after, Cortez Masto introduced Obama inside the high school.

She’s facing U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., for the open seat of outgoing U.S. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev.

“I heard the other guy is trying to tell you how to say ‘Nevada,’” Obama said, poking fun at GOP nominee Donald Trump’s mispronouncing of the state’s name at a campaign event.

The crowd laughed.

“I’m so glad to be back here,” Obama said. “I’ve got so many good friends.”

Obama gave a shout-out to Reid, crediting him for his accomplishments as president.

“I love this guy,” Obama said. “He has always stood up for Nevada first.”

Obama also reminded rallygoers to vote for Cortez Masto and other Democratic candidates in down-ballot races.

Those include Jacky Rosen, who is running for the 3rd Congressional District seat against Republican Danny Tarkanian, and state Sen. Ruben Kihuen, who is running for the 4th Congressional District seat of U.S. Rep. Cresent Hardy, R-Nev., who is running for re-election.

Using gambling metaphors, Obama told the audience “to make sure you win this hand. The way you boost Catherine’s odds of winning this election, the way you make sure that Jacky and Ruben are in Congress is go vote. You’ve got to vote.”

He added: “You’ve got an ace and you’ve got a jack. You’ve got to make sure you turn over the card by voting. This game doesn’t start on Nov. 8. The game ends on Nov. 8. It’s starting right now.”

Obama drew a contrast between Cortez Masto and Heck, who withdrew his support of Trump after a 2005 videotape surfaced with Trump making lewd comments about women.

“Catherine never supported Donald Trump,” Obama said. “She never said she had high hopes he’d be elected president.”

Obama discounted the withdrawn support as something that could have happened much sooner.

“Too late,” Obama said. “You don’t get credit for that.”

Before Obama’s arrival, Carolyn Lockhart, a 73-year-old North Las Vegas resident, was one of a few thousand people lined up outside the high school hours before Obama’s appearance. She said she couldn’t miss what will might be the final chance for valley residents to hear him speak in person as president.

“It’s overwhelming,” she said of the crowd, which wrapped halfway around the school before curving back to the street sidewalks.

Lockhart is one rallygoer Obama didn’t need to coax into voting. She said she’s firmly in support of Clinton this election.

She said she doesn’t agree with everything about the Democratic nominee, but “totally disagrees” with everything Trump has said this election cycle.

Lockhart called Trump a “bigot,” and pointed to comments that Trump has made at several rallies in recent weeks, including his stop earlier this month to Henderson, in which he refers to the inner cities as “disasters” and follows up by asking African-Americans, “What do you have to lose?”

“It feels like an insult,” she said.

“I don’t live in the ghetto. I live in a very good neighborhood. When he says that, he’s just classifying all blacks in one group, which a lot of people think already.”

Lockhart said she’s worried that comments like the ones Trump had made about various minority groups will become normal in future elections.

“It scares the hell out of me,” Lockhart said.

Early voting ends Nov. 4. The general election is Nov. 8.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal writer Colton Lockheed contributed to this report.

