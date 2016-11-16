Cleveland Indians’ Terry Francona wins AL Manager of Year award

NEW YORK — Terry Francona of the Cleveland Indians has won the American League Manager of the Year award after guiding a team beset by injuries and drug suspensions to a surprising first-place finish.

The Indians almost claimed their first World Series title since 1948 before the Chicago Cubs overcame a 3-1 deficit.

Voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America was completed at the end of the regular season. The award was announced Tuesday on MLB Network.

Francona got 22 of the 30 first-place votes. Texas’ Jeff Banister, who won last year, was second and Baltimore’s Buck Showalter was third.

The 57-year-old Francona was honored for the second time. He was the AL Manager of the Year in 2013 after his first season with Cleveland.

Francona also guided Boston to a pair of World Series championships.

The NL Manager of the Year was to be announced later in the day.