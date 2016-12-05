Pedro Lopez named new 51s manager

After five years at the helm of Double-A Binghamton, Pedro Lopez is moving up in the Mets organization, taking over as the manager of the 51s for Wally Backman, who resigned in September.

Lopez has been in the Mets minor league system for the past nine seasons and has a minor league managerial record of 809-740 (.522) over 15 years.

“I’m extremely happy and excited for the opportunity to manage in Triple-A after five years managing in Binghamton,” Lopez said in a release. “It’s good for my career and for the players that I have managed overs the past couple of years. I get the opportunity to further manage them at the Triple-A level.”

During his time in Binghamton, Lopez went 377-329 (.534) with the B-Mets, leading them to one first-place finish, two second and two fifth.

He was named the Eastern League Manager of the Year in 2013 a year before leading the B-Mets to an Eastern League title.

Pitching coach Frank Viola and hitting coach Jack Voigt will return to the 51s’ staff, as will trainer Deb Iwanow. The strength coach position, which was filled by Jon Cioffi last season, is still to be announced.

“We have an outstanding coaching staff in Las Vegas with Frank and Jack returning and we will all help with the continued development of our top prospects, in particular Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith,” Lopez said in the release.

Rosario, a shortstop, and Smith, a first baseman, are the team’s two top prospects per Baseball America and should make their Triple-A debuts during the 2017 season.

The 51s should return a solid team, as six of the Mets’ top 10 prospects — Rosario, Smith, Brandon Nimmo, Gavin Cecchini, Robert Gsellman and Gabriel Ynoa — will likely appear in Las Vegas during some point in the season to play for Lopez.

This won’t be Lopez’s first time in the Las Vegas organization, as he played for the Las Vegas Stars in 1994 during his 13-year minor league playing career.

“I have been very fortunate to manage so many outstanding players in the Mets system and to help them advance to the Triple-A level and ultimately to the big leagues,” Lopez said in the release. “It will be fun to be back in Las Vegas again.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.