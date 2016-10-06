Posted 

Blue Jays fan who threw beer can at Orioles player turns himself in

Blue Jays fan who threw beer can at Orioles player turns himself in

web1_ap985072866194_7152459.jpg
Baltimore Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim gets under a fly ball as a can falls past him during the seventh inning of an American League wild-card baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

Blue Jays fan who threw beer can at Orioles player turns himself in

web1_ap941106505964_7152459.jpg
This Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, photo shows a man during the seventh inning of the American League wild-card game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto. Toronto police have identified the man as the suspect who threw a beer can at Baltimore outfielder Hyun Soo Kim, when he was trying to catch a fly ball during the seventh inning. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Blue Jays fan who threw beer can at Orioles player turns himself in

web1_ap59513199808_7152459.jpg
Baltimore Orioles outfielders Hyun Soo Kim, left, and Adam Jones look towards the seats after a can was thrown at Kim during the seventh inning of an American League wild-card baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Blue Jays fan who threw beer can at Orioles player turns himself in

web1_ap356734631145_7152459.jpg
Baltimore Orioles' Hyun Soo Kim gets under a fly ball as a can falls past him during the seventh inning of an American League wild-card baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

THE SPORTS XCHANGE

Ken Pagan, the fan identified by Toronto police as the suspect who tossed a beer can at Baltimore Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim during Tuesday’s wild-card game at Rogers Centre has turned himself into authorities.

The Blue Jays issued an apology and said heightened security protocol would be in place next season.

“On the heels of one of the most competitive and exhilarating baseball games in our club’s history, it is extremely unfortunate that the irresponsible actions of one individual would detract from the game on the field and tarnish an otherwise memorable night,” a statement issued by the Blue Jays said.

The Toronto Sun and The Canadian Press reported independent confirmation of Pagan’s identity using a photo released by the Toronto Police Service.

The incident in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s American League playoff game briefly interrupted the action.

The fan was not taken into custody during the game.

But the Blue Jays announced plans to enforce “heightened security measures and alcohol policies that will ensure the fan experience and safety of everybody involved.”

Kim tracked a ball off the bat of Melvin Upton Jr. to deep left field and when he approached the warning track, a beer can was launched in his direction.

“Something like that should never happen. It’s the first time for me and hopefully the last,” Kim said through an interpreter.

 