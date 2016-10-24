Here are 10 reasons to watch this year’s World Series

For one fanbase, decades of suffering will end within the next couple weeks.

When the World Series kicks off Tuesday at Progressive Field, it’s the beginning of the end of one of the two longest World Series title droughts.

The Cleveland Indians haven’t won the World Series since 1948, and the Chicago Cubs much longer than that, without a title since 1908 — a few years before the Titanic sunk.

With the Indians nurturing a depleted pitching staff, the Cubs enter the World Series as a favorite.

Here are 10 reasons — besides a long draught coming to an end — to tune in to this year’s Fall Classic:

1. Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant

How good have the last couple years been to Kris Bryant?

The Las Vegan — a Bonanza High School graduate — was last year’s National League Rookie of the Year. This year, he looks primed to win the NL’s MVP award. And, after reaching the NLCS last year, Bryant will follow that up by playing in his first World Series.

In 10 playoff games this season, Bryant is hitting .333 with five runs and six RBIs.

2. Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor

In June 2014, the young shortstop, then in the minor leagues, tweeted “Last night I dreamed that I was playing shortstop 4 the @Indians in the World Series and we won #cantwait #WinningisEverything #Lindor12BC.”

Fast forward and the 22-year-old, one of the best young players in the game, will get his chance to do so. Lindor is a slick-fielding shortstop — tied for third in the league with a 2.71 dWAR — and hit .301 with 99 runs scored, 15 home runs and 78 RBIs in his second season.

In the first two rounds of the playoffs, he’s hit .323 (10-for-31) with a pair of home runs.

3. Indians pitcher Andrew Miller

The Indians traded the farm for Andrew Miller, dealing four minor leaguers, including their 2013 and 2014 first rounders, to the Yankees at the Trade Deadline.

But so far, the super reliever has provided them with exactly what they’ve needed.

Miller has struck out 21 batters in 11 2/3 innings while limiting opponents to a .132 batting average against while not allowing a run.

His dominance earned him the ALCS MVP award after 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Blue Jays.

4. Cubs pitcher Aroldis Chapman

Like Miller with the Indians, the Cubs’ flamethrowing closer was the team’s big Trade Deadline acquisition.

Both big-name relievers were traded by the Yankees to their respective teams and made an immediate impact.

Champan went 1-1 with a 1.01 ERA and 16 saves in 28 games, though he’s been a little shakier in a couple of his postseason appearances.

Still, the hardthrowing closer provides intrigue. Of the 50 fastest pitches thrown this season, Chapman has thrown 49 of them, with his fastest topping out at 105.1 mph.

5. Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber and Indians’ Danny Salazar

Though both of them have missed the rest of the postseason with injuries, both have a chance to impact the World Series if healthy.

Schwarber, a power-hitting outfielder, tore his ACL and LCL in early April and has been out since then.

But he’s been playing in the Arizona Fall League and could possibly return to serve as a pinch hitter or possibly even designated hitter. World Series rosters do not have to be set until Tuesday morning.

Salazar, meanwhile has been shutdown since September with a right forearm strain, but he will be on the Indians’ World Series roster and his return would provide a boost to a depleted Indians rotation.

The All-Star went 11-6 with a 3.87 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched this season.

6. Cubs manager Joe Maddon and Indians manager Terry Francona

This year’s Fall Classic will pit two of the most respected managers against each other.

The Cubs gave Maddon, their unorthodox skipper, a five-year contract worth $25 million before last season.

Maddon, a three-time Manager of the Year winner, will be in his second World Series, having previously led the Tampa Bay Rays to the World Series in 2008, which they lost.

Meanwhile, Francona could cement his legacy as a Hall of Fame skipper with another World Series title.

Francona led the Red Sox to titles in 2004 — in which they broke an 86-year drought of their own — and 2007.

7. Cubs infielder Javier Baez

October has served as Baez’s national introduction as fans around the country have marveled at his high baseball I.Q.

The 23-year-old has impressed with his instincts — at one point against the Dodgers letting a ball drop in front of him and turning it into a double play before some of those around him realized what was going on.

Baez hit .375 in the NLDS and followed that up by hitting .318 with seven hits — including four doubles — and five RBIs in the NLCS, earning him co-MVP honors alongside ace Jon Lester.

8. Aces

Though Carlos Carrasco will miss the series and Salazar will not be at 100 percent, this year’s World Series will still feature it’s fair share of solid starting pitching.

Jake Arrieta won the NL Cy Young last year and Corey Kluber won the AL Cy Young the year before that.

Both Lester and Kyle Hendricks had stellar seasons on the mound for the Cubs, with Hendricks leading MLB with a 2.13 ERA.

9. Small market success

At $83.7 million, the Indians are 26th in payroll of 30 teams. They provide proof that even without a salary cap, it’s possible for a small market team to have success with solid drafts, player development and smart trades. And that should provide some hope to fans of every team.

10. It’s the World Series

It’s the last chance to watch competitive baseball until April.

Gear up.

It should be a good one.

